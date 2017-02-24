Deadmau5 Offers Free Download of Unreleased Tracks

By Radio.com Staff

Deadmau5 has teamed with WeTransfer, the company specializing in ad-supported large data transfer, to deliver his new album, to fans for free. Available for one week only, stuff i used to do is a collection of 13 previously unreleased songs.

Related: Deadmau5 Wades into Twitter Feud with Former Collaborator

Beginning Friday, March 3 stuff i used to do will be available at all digital retailers and will include 3 additional tracks.

Download stuff i used to do here until Friday, March 3.

stuff i used to do tracklistt:

1. Messages from nowhere

2. Digitol

3. Screen door

4. Squid

5. 50 something cats

6. Charlie can’t dance

7. My opinion

8. HaxPigMeow

9. Obsidian

10. Long walk off a short pier

11. Support

12. Superlover

13. Creep (Alt. version)