Coldplay Are Not Performing Israeli-Palestinian Peace Concerts

February 24, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Coldplay

By Radio.com Staff

Coldplay will not perform an Israeli-Palestinian peace concert.

Frontman Chris Martin took to the social media to set the record straight after rumors circulated that they would play two such shows. Read his full statement below.

Related: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay Release New Single ‘Something Just Like This’

Hi everyone. We are in Israel and Palestine to listen and learn and that’s all; there is no concert scheduled, we are just having an interesting and enlightening trip to learn about the area.

The articles suggesting that we have a signed contract are incorrect.

Thank you so much.
love
cm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Artists Who Could Replace Beyonce - Drip Pan
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan

Listen Live