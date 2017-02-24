All Time Low Announce 2017 Tour

By Amanda Wicks

After sharing news about their new album, Last Young Renegade, earlier this week, All Time Low have a second big announcement for fans. The band will be embarking on a summer tour.

Related: All Time Low Announce New Album ‘Last Young Renegade’

The Last Young Renegade Tour begins in Houston, Texas on July 30th and wraps up in Buena Vista, Florida on August 6th. General public tickets go on sale March 3rd, but those fans who pre-order their forthcoming album will gain access to purchase tickets ahead of time on March 1st.

For more information, check out All Time Low’s online store as well as the full list of dates below.

6/30 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

7/1 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

7/3 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

7/5 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

7/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

7/8 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

7/10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

7/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

7/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

7/14 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

7/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

7/16 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

7/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

7/20 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

7/21 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

7/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

7/23 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Ampitheatre

7/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Outdoors

7/26 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

7/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

7/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

7/31 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

8/2 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

8/3 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

8/4 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

8/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

8/6 – Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

Never miss a tour date from All Time Low with Eventful.