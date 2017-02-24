Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton & Alicia Keys Cover ‘Waterfalls’

February 24, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, blake shelton, gwen stefani

By Amanda Wicks

Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys will be returning to The Voice as Season 12 coaches, and ahead of the show’s debut they teamed up with their fellow coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton to cover TLC’s hit “Waterfalls.”

Related: Blake Shelton Takes Gwen Stefani & Kids on Helicopter Ride

All four sit in a circle in a studio space decorated with soft white lights, which lends their version of “Waterfalls” a calm feel.

Levine and Shelton play guitar while Keys plays, what else, keys. Each singer, known for a different style, puts their individual stamp on the verses, but they come together on the chorus for a harmony-infused collaboration.

The acoustic cover shows that even while the four coaches may be playing against each other on the show, they can put their competitive side to rest for a song.

The Voice debuts February 27th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Artists Who Could Replace Beyonce - Drip Pan
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan

Listen Live