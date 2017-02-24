Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton & Alicia Keys Cover ‘Waterfalls’

By Amanda Wicks

Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys will be returning to The Voice as Season 12 coaches, and ahead of the show’s debut they teamed up with their fellow coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton to cover TLC’s hit “Waterfalls.”

All four sit in a circle in a studio space decorated with soft white lights, which lends their version of “Waterfalls” a calm feel.

Levine and Shelton play guitar while Keys plays, what else, keys. Each singer, known for a different style, puts their individual stamp on the verses, but they come together on the chorus for a harmony-infused collaboration.

The acoustic cover shows that even while the four coaches may be playing against each other on the show, they can put their competitive side to rest for a song.

The Voice debuts February 27th.