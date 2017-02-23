Troy Ave Relives Christmas Day Maserati Shooting, Plugs New Mixtape

"God is great!" February 23, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: Troy Ave

By Hayden Wright

Troy Ave’s Christmas Day visit to his family in Brooklyn took a tragic turn when he was shot in the head and back. He spent several nights in the hospital and has taken extra precautions since the near-death experience, wearing bulletproof vests in public. Now, Ave has taken fans behind the scenes of his ordeal, sharing an Instagram video with footage from inside the blood-stained Maserati where the shooting took place.

Related: Troy Ave Released from Hospital After Being Shot on Christmas Day

“Blood in tha Foreign!” he wrote. “some is mine, most is Jesus’ I’m blessed so Ima bless y’all wit a new mixtape #DopeBoyTroyVolume1 u Ready?”

Ave tells another man in the video that he’d only driven the car a handful of times, and he considered it a “trophy.” The rapper scored a legal victory this month when a judge ruled he could still tour under the conditions of his bail. He faces charges for attempted murder and weapons possession following a different shooting at a T.I. concert last May.

Watch Ave’s Instagram video here:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live