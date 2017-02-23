Man Arrested for Firing Gun During Fight Between Migos and Sean Kingston

By Robyn Collins

A Florida man was arrested after he fired a gun during a fight between hip-hop group Migos and rapper Sean Kingston on Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 21). The musicians were battling outside of the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas at the time the shot was fired.

No one was injured, but the shooter was jailed on felony misdemeanor charges, reports Billboard. Kingston and the three members of Migos: Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, were not identified as suspects in the case.