Lorde’s New Album Could Drop Next Month

February 23, 2017 5:57 PM
Filed Under: Lorde

By Radio.com Staff

Will Lorde’s highly anticipated sophomore album drop next month?

Related: Taylor Swift Throws Lorde’s 20th Birthday Bash

This afternoon Saturday Night Live tweeted that Lorde will their music guest on March 11th; Scarlett Johansson will host. As artists typically perform on the program while promoting new projects, it stands to reason that new music from the New Zealand singer is imminent.

Rumors had set a March 7th release date for Lorde’s new album, and that’s looking more likely given this new intel. Her debut studio album Pure Heroine was released back in September of 2013.

SNL also let fans know that Father John Misty will join the program on March 4th with host Octavia Spencer.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Artists Who Could Replace Beyonce - Drip Pan
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan

Listen Live