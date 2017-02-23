Lorde’s New Album Could Drop Next Month

By Radio.com Staff

Will Lorde’s highly anticipated sophomore album drop next month?

This afternoon Saturday Night Live tweeted that Lorde will their music guest on March 11th; Scarlett Johansson will host. As artists typically perform on the program while promoting new projects, it stands to reason that new music from the New Zealand singer is imminent.

Rumors had set a March 7th release date for Lorde’s new album, and that’s looking more likely given this new intel. Her debut studio album Pure Heroine was released back in September of 2013.

SNL also let fans know that Father John Misty will join the program on March 4th with host Octavia Spencer.