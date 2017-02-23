Beyoncé Cancels Coachella Performances

Queen Bey will return to headline in 2018. February 23, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce

By Amanda Wicks

Coachella fans who thought they would be seeing Beyoncé perform at the festival this year will be disappointed.

The singer, who is currently pregnant with twins, has been advised to slow down as she nears her due date. “Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” Coachella posted on Facebook.

She already performed at the 2017 GRAMMY Awards and had to sit down for a portion of that performance due to her condition.

But fear not, fans, Beyoncé will return in 2018 as one of the headliners.

