Andra Day Covers ‘What The World Needs Now Is Love’

By Hayden Wright

Andra Day covered Hal David and Burt Bacharach’s “What The World Needs Now Is Love” for Hyatt Hotels’ World of Hyatt campaign and its accompanying videos were filmed in Thailand, Morocco and Spain. The ad’s premise celebrates our interconnected world and how travel brings people from different backgrounds together.

In behind-the-scenes footage, Day explained what drew her to the campaign.

“I think [the concept] made me want to partner with Hyatt is the campaign itself,” she said. “More than that, I just love that they are using their brand, their name, their platform to bring this message to people globally. It’s an incredible reach. It’s an incredible message and my heart is of the same kind.”

She added that today’s political climate emphasizes the message of unity even more.

“Right now the world is full of opinions, which is always fine, and full of agendas and people making things out to be a certain way and they aren’t listening to each other,” Day said. “That requires love and that requires selflessness.”

Day also gave Janelle Monae a shout-out for her lauded work in Hidden Figures and Moonlight, both in contention for the Best Picture Oscar.

“This being her first sort of move into film and into movies and for it to be nominated for an Oscar is amazing,” Day said. “I admire her so much as an artist and it’s a testament to how detailed and how deeply engaged and convicted she is when it comes in her work. When the Oscars come [on], I’ll be sitting on my sofa eating a bunch of food, rooting for you, Janelle.”

Watch behind-the-scenes interviews and Day’s new Hyatt ad here: