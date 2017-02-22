Travis Barker and Daughter Alabama Advocate for Animals in New PETA Ad

By Amanda Wicks

Blink-182’s drummer Travis Barker teamed up with his daughter Alabama for a new PETA campaign, “Never Be Silent.” The father-daughter duo will be appearing in print and video ads that advocate helping abused animals.

Related: Blink-182 Announce New Tour Dates for 2017

In a new video PETA shared today (February 22nd), Barker sits beside Alabama and talks about their diets. “I’ve been vegan for many years, and vegetarian for even longer,” he said. “Alabama is vegetarian.”

“We love animals,” Barker added, admitting that his daughter would run a farm if he had the land. Even if they can’t have a full-blown farm, they do own a pig. And after seeing how intelligent his pig is, Barker can’t believe people still eat them. “It’s not fair,” Alabama said.

The two ended up encouraging people everyone to speak up and contact their local authorities if they see an animal who might be suffering. “Do what your heart tells you to do,” Barker said.