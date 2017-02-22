Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Returns to Health after Accident

"#Godisgood" February 22, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: britney spears, Jamie Lynn Spears

By Hayden Wright

Since the ATV accident that injured Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie early this month, the family has shared encouraging updates while asking for thoughts and prayers. The latest news from Kentwood, Louisiana, gives followers more good news about the 8-year-old’s condition: Jamie Lynn says Maddie has returned to basketball practice.

Related: Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter ‘Awake and Talking’

“1st Basketball practice today #Godisgood,” Spears captioned an Instagram post. In the video, Maddie is seen racing across the court and passing the ball with a friend while a coach cheers from the sidelines.

Maddie was released from the hospital on February 10 after waking up, walking and talking. Her aunt Britney Spears has cheered her recovery on via social media.

1st Basketball practice today 🏀 #Godisgood 🙏🏻

A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live