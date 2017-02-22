Golden Kanye/Jesus Appears in Los Angeles

February 22, 2017 5:29 PM
Filed Under: Kanye West

By Radio.com Staff

Los Angeles got a new piece of artwork this afternoon, a golden statue which depicts Kanye West as Jesus Christ.

The statue, which is titled “False Idol,” is the work of artist Plastic Jesus, who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his latest project.

“He’s a genius at writing and producing but he’s not a God, and that’s where we put him,” he tells the publication. “Until there’s an issue in his life or a hiccup in his career, then we crucify him.”

“The piece is intended to be as critical of us as consumers and the media as it is of Kanye himself,” he continued. “We’ve created this idol from somebody who is clearly talented.”

Check out golden Kanye/Jesus below.

