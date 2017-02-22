Future’s New Album Features The Weeknd, Rihanna

February 22, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Future, Rihanna, The Weeknd

By Radio.com Staff

Future took to social media this afternoon to share the track listing from his new album HNDRXX, which drops this Friday, February 22nd. 

Related: Future’s Girlfriends Wreak Havoc in ‘Draco’ Video

It’s the rapper’s second album in as many weeks and it features some big names. The Weeknd appears on the track “Comin Out Strong,” and Rihanna is featured on a track called “Selfish.”

Check out the full track listing below.

#HNDRXX

A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on

1. “My Collection”
2. “Comin Out Strong” Ft. The Weeknd
3. “Lookin Exotic”
4. “Damage”
5. “Use Me”
6. “Incredible”
7. “Testify”
8. “Fresh Air”
9. “Neva Missa Lost”
10. “Keep Quiet”
11. “Hallucinating”
12. “I Thank U”
13. “New Illuminati”
14. “Turn on Me”
15. “Selfish” Ft. Rihanna
16. “Solo”
17. “Sorry

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live