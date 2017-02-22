Foo Fighters Tease Fans with ‘In Flight’ Countdown Clock

By Amanda Wicks

Foo Fighters are having fun teasing fans with their travel-themed reveals lately, and they’re not stopping at tour dates. The band appears to be getting ready for a big announcement on Friday, February 24th.

The “In-Flight Entertainment” section of their website allows visitors to choose a seat on “Obelisk Airlines” before taking them to a TV screen exactly like one found in the back of an airplane headrest. In the screen, a timer counts down to Friday. What, exactly, the band plans on revealing remains a mystery.

The Foos also posted another scrambled addition to their 2017 tour dates on their website, which looks like an old-fashioned Departures Board. While every other date unscrambles, the one at the top remains a mystery because it’s still “Pending.”

In the meantime, check out the full list of dates (so far) below.

5/28 – Napa Valley, California @ Bottlerock

6/16 – Reykjavik, Iceland @ Secret Solstice Fest

6/19 – Helsinki, Finland @ Rock the Beach

6/21 – Riga, Latvia @ Lucavsala Island

6/29 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Fest

6/30 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Fest

7/2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

7/6 – Madrid, Espana @ Mad Cool Fest

7/7 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Nos Alive Fest

9/10 – Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin