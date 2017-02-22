Drake Celebrates Rihanna’s Birthday at Dublin Concert

February 22, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: Drake, Rihanna

By Robyn Collins

Drake celebrated Rihanna’s birthday Tuesday night (Feb 21) at the Dublin stop of his Boy Meets World tour,  by performing a medley of their collaborations.

Check out his sweet sentiments and the crowd participation. “I wanna pay tribute tonight because it’s somebody’s birthday today — somebody that I’ve got a lot of love for and a lot of respect for,” Drake started.

“We just gonna do this in Dublin tonight: Instead of singing happy birthday we’re going to set it off just like this,” then he dipped right into “Work.” He also played “Take Care” and “Too Good.”

