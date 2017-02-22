Chris Brown Hit with Restraining Order by His Ex, Karreuche Tran

More legal trouble for Chris Brown. February 22, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: Chris Brown, Karreuche Tran

By Hayden Wright

In court filings, actress, and TV personality Karreuche Tran claimed her ex, Chris Brown, has threatened her since December. Their relationship boiled over several years ago when Tran accused Brown of physical abuse.

Related: Chris Brown Blames Middle Men/Homies for Canceled Soulja Boy Showdown

Now, a judge has ruled that Brown must remain 100 yards from Karreuche and not attempt to contact her, reports the Associated Press.

In the past, Tran has accused Brown of punching her in the stomach and pushing her down a flight of stairs. Details of her latest allegations were not available. According to the judge’s order, the R&B singer must surrender his firearms until a March 9 hearing on the restraining order case.

