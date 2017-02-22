Amy Winehouse to be Commemorated with London Art Trail and Exhibit

By Robyn Collins

The life and Jewish history of late British singer Amy Winehouse will be celebrated with an art trail and museum exhibit in her former hometown of Camden, London, reports Fader.

Related: Amy Winehouse Foundation Launches Video Contest

The street trail, which will be created in collaboration with Global Street Art, will feature the work of graffiti artists Captain Kris and Mr. Cenz, Philth and Amara Por Dios inspired by the singer. The project was financed through crowdfunding via Art Happens.

Winehouse family friend, Pegasus, will provide an art installation called “Love Is A Losing Game” for the project.

The trail will end at London’s Jewish Museum where there will be a new exhibit about the singer’s Jewish heritage. The exhibit, co-curated with the singer’s brother Alex and sister-in-law Riva, will include photos from Shabbat dinners, the singer in the uniform of the Jewish Girls Brigade, and a map of her family tree.

The Amy Winehouse Street Art Trail will run from March 15 until June 4, 2017. The exhibition runs from March 16 to September 24.