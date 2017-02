Marian Hill Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Raido.com Staff

Marian Hill have announced tour dates for 2017.

The Brooklyn-based duo of Jeremy Lloyd and Samantha Gongol are riding high on the success of their hit single “Down,” and will embark on headlining┬árun this May.

One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to Planned Parenthood, ACLU, or NRDC. Check out the group’s full tour itinerary below.

05/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale

05/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/30 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews

06/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

06/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Power and Light

06/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

06/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio

06/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

06/07 – Seattle, WA @ Moore

06/08 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Sun Radio Show

06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

06/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Never miss a tour date from Marian Hill with Eventful.