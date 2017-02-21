J. Cole Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff
J. Cole will hit the road this summer.
The tour kicks off on June 1st in Columbia, SC. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 24th.
See Cole’s full tour itinerary below.
6/1/17 Columbia, SC The Music Farm
6/2/17 Jacksonville, FL Maverick’s
6/3/17 Tallahassee, FL Potbelly’s
6/5/17 Jackson, MS Hal and Mal’s
6/6/17 Birmingham, AL Avondale
6/7/17 Baton Rouge, LA Varsity Theatre
6/9/17 Little Rock, AR Metroplex
6/11/17 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
6/13/17 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
6/14/17 Memphis, TN New Daisy Theatre
6/15/17 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
6/17/17 Norfolk, VA The Norva
6/18/17 Greensboro, NC Cone Denim Entertainment Center
7/6/17 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
7/8/17 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
7/9/17 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
7/11/17 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
7/15/17 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
7/17/17 Seattle, WA Key Arena
7/18/17 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
7/21/17 St, Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
7/23/17 Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills
7/24/17 Chicago, IL United Center
7/28/17 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
8/1/17 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
8/4/17 Boston, MA TD Garden
8/5/17 Uniondale, NY The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB
8/6/17 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
8/8/17 Washington, DC Verizon Center
8/9/17 Charlotte, MC Spectrum Center
8/11/17 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena
8/14/17 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
8/16/17 Orlando, FL Amway Center
8/18/17 Houston, TX Toyota Center
8/19/17 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
8/20/17 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
9/29/17 Copenhagen Denmark Tap1
9/30/17 Oslo, Norway Spektrum
10/1/17 Stockholm, Sweden Annexet
10/3/17 Cologne, Germany Palladium
10/5/17 Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome
10/6/17 Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle
10/7/17 Offenbach, Germany Stadthalle Offenbach
10/9/17 Zurich, Switzerland Samsung Hall
10/10/17 Paris, France Le Zénith Paris- La Villette
10/12/17 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena
10/14/17 Birmingham, UK Barclaycard Arena
10/15/17 London, UK The O2 Arena
10/18/17 Dubin, Ireland 3Arena
10/20/17 Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena
10/21/17 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
10/22/17 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena
12/1/17 Auckland, New Zealand Vector Arena
12/2/17 Brisbane, Australia Riverstage
12/5/17 Sydney, Australia Hordern Pavillion
12/6/17 Melbourne, Australia Margaret Court Arena
12/9/17 Perth, Australia HBF Stadium
4 Your Eyez Only Tour. On sale Friday. See you in a few. Dreamville.com/events https://t.co/bKfDXQLPgn—
J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 21, 2017
