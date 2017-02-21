J. Cole Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

J. Cole will hit the road this summer.

The tour kicks off on June 1st in Columbia, SC. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 24th.

See Cole’s full tour itinerary below.

6/1/17 Columbia, SC The Music Farm

6/2/17 Jacksonville, FL Maverick’s

6/3/17 Tallahassee, FL Potbelly’s

6/5/17 Jackson, MS Hal and Mal’s

6/6/17 Birmingham, AL Avondale

6/7/17 Baton Rouge, LA Varsity Theatre

6/9/17 Little Rock, AR Metroplex

6/11/17 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

6/13/17 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

6/14/17 Memphis, TN New Daisy Theatre

6/15/17 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

6/17/17 Norfolk, VA The Norva

6/18/17 Greensboro, NC Cone Denim Entertainment Center

7/6/17 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

7/8/17 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

7/9/17 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

7/11/17 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

7/15/17 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

7/17/17 Seattle, WA Key Arena

7/18/17 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/21/17 St, Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

7/23/17 Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

7/24/17 Chicago, IL United Center

7/28/17 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

8/1/17 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

8/4/17 Boston, MA TD Garden

8/5/17 Uniondale, NY The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB

8/6/17 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

8/8/17 Washington, DC Verizon Center

8/9/17 Charlotte, MC Spectrum Center

8/11/17 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

8/14/17 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

8/16/17 Orlando, FL Amway Center

8/18/17 Houston, TX Toyota Center

8/19/17 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

8/20/17 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

9/29/17 Copenhagen Denmark Tap1

9/30/17 Oslo, Norway Spektrum

10/1/17 Stockholm, Sweden Annexet

10/3/17 Cologne, Germany Palladium

10/5/17 Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome

10/6/17 Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle

10/7/17 Offenbach, Germany Stadthalle Offenbach

10/9/17 Zurich, Switzerland Samsung Hall

10/10/17 Paris, France Le Zénith Paris- La Villette

10/12/17 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena

10/14/17 Birmingham, UK Barclaycard Arena

10/15/17 London, UK The O2 Arena

10/18/17 Dubin, Ireland 3Arena

10/20/17 Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena

10/21/17 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

10/22/17 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

12/1/17 Auckland, New Zealand Vector Arena

12/2/17 Brisbane, Australia Riverstage

12/5/17 Sydney, Australia Hordern Pavillion

12/6/17 Melbourne, Australia Margaret Court Arena

12/9/17 Perth, Australia HBF Stadium

4 Your Eyez Only Tour. On sale Friday. See you in a few. Dreamville.com/events https://t.co/bKfDXQLPgn —

J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 21, 2017

