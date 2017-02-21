Future has a Private Aquarium in ‘Super Trapper’ Video

February 21, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Future

By Amanda Wicks

Hot on the heels of dropping his new self-titled album, Future shared the music video for “Super Trapper” today (February 21st).

Related: Chance the Rapper Teases New Collaboration with Future

Future metaphorically goes from rags to riches in the video. He may be rapping about the violent, “trigger happy” scene he experienced growing up, but he does so in a luxurious Atlanta mansion complete with a private aquarium and beautiful women lounging throughout.

Throughout the visual, Future stands on the marble staircase and sits behind a massive mahogany desk counting bills while he raps about everything he’s acquired since making it. Besides showing off his house, Future switches gears near the halfway point when he moves outside to stand in his circular driveway surrounded by expensive rides. Inside and outside, he’s got it all stacked.

