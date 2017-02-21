Disturbed Detail Horrific Accident, Dedicate Tour to Fallen Staff

By Radio.com Staff

Disturbed have shared details about a horrific accident that occurred last night (Feb 20) resulting in the death of a young crew member.

“My brothers and sisters, my blood,” the note begins. It is with a heavy heart that we have to convey the details of the absolutely horrific accident that occurred last night at the tour’s stop in Stuttgart, Germany. While the local crew were working diligently to break down and load our friends in Avenged Sevenfold’s set, a young crewman, at the tender age of 19 years old, lost his life, when another crewman, aged 26, fell on top of him while trying to take down the front lighting truss. the 26 year old crewman that fell is still alive but in critical condition.”

The note goes on to explain the horror and heartbreakthe bands and crew members are feeling.

