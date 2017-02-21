David Bowie’s Fans Crowdfunding a Tributary Statue

By Amanda Wicks

David Bowie’s fans have a major project in mind to honor the late musician: A three-story lightning bolt statue like the one that appeared on his 1973 Aladdin Sane album cover.

Related: David Bowie: A Look Back at His ’90s Era – When He Got Weird Again

But that kind of tribute doesn’t come cheap, so those behind the idea are asking people to donate toward its cost. As of this writing, 105 supporters have contributed nearly £20,000 towards the project’s overall £990,000 price tag.

Organizers say they are in contact with Bowie’s teams in New York and London about the statue, which would be located in Brixton, south London, where he was born. “Standing across the road from the equally famous Electric Avenue, the memorial will be a defining part of this most iconic neighbourhood,” organizers wrote. “At once completely out-there and utterly down-to-earth.”

Anyone interested in donating to the project can find more information here. Watch the Crowdfunding video below.