Chris Brown Blames Middle Men/Homies for Canceled Soulja Boy Showdown

Chris Brown took to Instagram this afternoon to plug his new tour, and to address why he dropped out of a boxing match with Soulja Boy.

“Make sure y’all don’t be listening to all this bulls—,” he says. “I bowed out of this Soulja Boy fight, I’ma tell you why, it was a legit thing, on a positive scale. All the wrong people got in the way, the middle men got in the way, the “hommies,” so to speak, got in the way cause they wanted to get a piece of the pie.”

“Ain’t no n—- ain’t never gonna hold me up,” he continued. “So however everything goes, this is how we gonna rock, he gonna see me, he gonna see me.”

