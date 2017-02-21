Chris Brown Announces The Party Tour

By Amanda Wicks

Chris Brown is ready to throw a party, and he’s bringing a few friends on the road to help him do it. The singer announced a two-month summer tour that will include 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genesis and Kap G.

Brown will kick things off in Baltimore, Maryland on March 31st and wrap them up in Los Angeles, California on May 23rd.

Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, February 22 at 10am and will last until Friday, February 24th at 10pm. Fans can get the passcode by signing up for Brown’s newsletter through his website.

Check out the full list of dates below.

3/31 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

4/1 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

4/2 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

4/4 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

4/6 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

4/7 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace at Auburn Hills

4/9 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

4/10 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

4/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

4/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

4/15 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

4/16 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

4/18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena

4/20 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

4/21 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

4/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

4/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

4/28 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

4/29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

4/30 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

5/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

5/4 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

5/6 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

5/8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

5/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

5/11 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

5/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

5/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

5/18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

5/19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena @ Aztec Bowl

5/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

5/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

