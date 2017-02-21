Calvin Harris Announces New Single ‘Slide’ Featuring Frank Ocean & Migos

February 21, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos

By Radio.com Staff

Calvin Harris has announced a new single titled “Slide,” which features Frank Ocean and Migos.

Related: Did Taylor Swift Write ‘Better Man’ About Calvin Harris?

Harris made the announcement via his official Twitter account, sharing a photo of the single’s cover art and production credits.

No word yet on the when the collaborative track will be released.

Check out Harris’ tweet below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live