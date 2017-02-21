Adele, Pearl Jam and Dolly Parton Contribute to Brandi Carlile’s ‘Cover Stories’ Album

By Annie Reuter

Adele, Pearl Jam, Dolly Parton, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Kris Kristofferson, Anderson East and Old Crow Medicine Show are just some of the artists that have joined forces with Bardi Carlile to work on a new interpretation of her 2007 album The Story. The all-star tribute will benefit the War Child UK charity, which aims to help children affected in war-torn regions.

Titled Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years of The Story – An Album to Benefit War Child, the singer says the cause hits close to home.

“Since becoming a mother, the reality of a child’s beautiful life being torn apart by war felt like too big of a problem for me,” Carlile said in a press release. “So I asked my heroes and friends to help me launch a rock at the giant that is our refugee crisis and help in the only way we know how: through the power of music.”

Barack Obama provides a forward for Cover Stories and acknowledges Carlile’s commitment to helping these children.

“As an artist, Brandi Carlile is using her talent on behalf of the most vulnerable among us, children living in areas of conflict,” he says in a statement. “She reminds us that, together, we can build for our children a more just, peaceful world.”

“This album defined our band and welded the Twins and me to one another forever. It’s been a transformative experience to revisit it 10 years later and watch it become something bigger than me. To hear the songs through the voices of my heroes is both surreal and humbling,” Carlile said.

Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years of The Story – An Album to Benefit War Child Track List

1. Shovels & Rope – “Late Morning Lullaby”

2. Dolly Parton – “The Story”

3. Kris Kristofferson – “Turpentine”

4. Old Crow Medicine Show – “My Song”

5. Jim James – “Wasted”

6. The Avett Brothers – “Have You Ever”

7. Anderson East – “Josephine”

8. Secret Sisters – “Losing Heart”

9. Indigo Girls – “Cannonball”

10. TORRES – “Until I Die”

11. Margo Price – “Downpour”

12. Ruby Amanfu – “Shadow On The Wall”

13. Pearl Jam – “Again Today”

14. Adele – “Hiding My Heart”