Incubus Dispel Rumors Behind ‘Nimble Bastard’ Lyrics

By Radio.com Staff

Incubus are masters of lyrical ambiguity. When “Megalomaniac” hit the radio airwaves in 2004 many fans assumed the song was pointed squarely at George W. Bush. Then, more than a decade later in a similar political climate, the Southern California band issued another seemingly political track, and this time fans would attempt to attach its lyrics to Donald Trump.

But according to Brandon Boyd, their new single “Nimble Bastard” is anything but political.

Boyd, along with guitarist Mike Einziger and drummer Jose Pasillas, sat down with Radio.com to explain who and what a “nimble bastard” actually is.

“In the lyric for ‘Nimble Bastard,’ I’m in praise of someone,” explains Boyd. “I’ve known a handful of people in my life who’ve come into the most horrific circumstances whether it’s physical injury or psychological or failure and they’ll be as low as you could possibly be and you’re like, ‘Dude, this guy’s done.’ And then somehow they pop back up and shake it off and then are more strong and resilient as a result. That is this nimble bastard that I’m in praise of.”

He understands that the song is open to interpretation. “It could be construed as a political statement in that the left took a massive hit over the past few months so maybe now’s the time to learn from those failures… but that’s not what I had in mind when I wrote the lyrics.”