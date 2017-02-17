Trey Songz Announces New Album ‘Tremaine the Album’

February 17, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Trey Songz

By Amanda Wicks

It’s been three years since Trey Songz released a brand new studio album, and he’s back this year with his seventh, Tremaine the Album. The project drops on March 24th.

Related: Keke Palmer to Pursue Legal Action Against Trey Songz

Trey is also offering fans an array of special bundles at his official store. The “Tremaine Playboy Package” retails for $59.99 and comes with the album, a signature rose, playing cards, two champagne flutes and a Trey Songs 12-month calendar. Those interested in pre-ordering only the album can find it here.

Elsewhere, Trey Songz will kick off Tremaine the Tour on May 3rd in Detroit, Michigan.

Trey Songz last released Trigga in 2014.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live