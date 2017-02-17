Trey Songz Announces New Album ‘Tremaine the Album’

By Amanda Wicks

It’s been three years since Trey Songz released a brand new studio album, and he’s back this year with his seventh, Tremaine the Album. The project drops on March 24th.

Trey is also offering fans an array of special bundles at his official store. The “Tremaine Playboy Package” retails for $59.99 and comes with the album, a signature rose, playing cards, two champagne flutes and a Trey Songs 12-month calendar. Those interested in pre-ordering only the album can find it here.

Elsewhere, Trey Songz will kick off Tremaine the Tour on May 3rd in Detroit, Michigan.

Trey Songz last released Trigga in 2014.