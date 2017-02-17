Watch ‘Song to Song’ Movie Trailer Starring Ryan Gosling & Rooney Mara

By Amanda Wicks

Five years ago, Terrence Malick shot a movie starring Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Natalie Portman and Michael Fassbender at SXSW in Austin, Texas, and now fans can get a taste of what that looks like with the release of Song to Song’s first trailer.

“We thought we could just roll and tumble, live from song to song, kiss to kiss,” Mara says in a voiceover. In the trailer, she and Gosling hit it off at a party, but a producer played by Fassbender threatens to disrupt their romance when he gets too close to Mara. Arriving after Gosling starred in the hit musical La La Land, Song to Song seems poised to draw parallels as the “indie rock” side of that coin.

Shot with SXSW in the background, an array of faces appear in the project. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Florence and the Machine, Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, Lykke Li, and the Black Lips all take part. Iggy appears briefly–and we mean briefly–in the trailer, sitting on a leather couch sipping a glass of red wine while he talks with Fassbender’s producer character.

Song to Song opens in NYC and Los Angeles on March 17th.