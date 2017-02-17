Roger Waters May Bring Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ To US-Mexico Border

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Pink Floyd released The Wall in 1979. Nearly forty years later, Roger Waters — who wrote much of the album — thinks it is more timely than ever.

“It’s very relevant now with Mr. Trump and all of this talk of building walls and creating as much enmity as possible between races and religions,” he said (via AFP).

“I get asked quite often if I’d do The Wall again because I stopped a couple of years ago. I’ve always said I’d do it again if they ever figure out what to do about Israel and Palestine and get rid of that appalling security barrier,” (via The Times of Northwest Indiana).

“If there was a resolution and we could realize there is no ‘Us and them,’ and that we’re all human beings and we all need to figure out how to live together because at the moment … as an act of celebration, if that moved towards a humane way of organizing ourselves, I would be only too happy to perform that concert in some place that was significant geographically.

“If that happened to be the border between the United States and Mexico, then absolutely. But there needs to be an awakening period… before something like that can happen.”

Waters famously performed The Wall in 1990 in the part of Germany where the Berlin Wall once stood.

Waters made the comments during a public appearance in London to promote “Pink Floyd, Their Mortal Remains,” an art exhibit featuring memorabilia and archived footage as the band celebrates their decade-spanning career.