Watch Kodak Black’s ‘Tunnel Vision’ All the Way to the End

February 17, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: Kodak Black

By Robyn Collins

When Kodak Black’s “Tunnel Vision” showed up online in 2016, it became a thing before the song was even released.

The video of the rapper in the studio spread quickly and a SoundCloud version of the audio gained more than a million plays in weeks.

Related: Kodak Black’s One-Sided Beef with Lil Wayne Continues

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the official video for the song dropped.

The video shows the rapper standing in front of a burning cross with a KKK member and noose around his neck hanging nearby. It also features a man driving, wearing a hat that says, “Make America Hate Again.” There are some graphic fight scenes, as one tries to strangle the other with an American flag.

You have to see the surprise ending.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live