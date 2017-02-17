Watch Kodak Black’s ‘Tunnel Vision’ All the Way to the End

By Robyn Collins

When Kodak Black’s “Tunnel Vision” showed up online in 2016, it became a thing before the song was even released.

The video of the rapper in the studio spread quickly and a SoundCloud version of the audio gained more than a million plays in weeks.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the official video for the song dropped.

The video shows the rapper standing in front of a burning cross with a KKK member and noose around his neck hanging nearby. It also features a man driving, wearing a hat that says, “Make America Hate Again.” There are some graphic fight scenes, as one tries to strangle the other with an American flag.

You have to see the surprise ending.