John Mayer Shares Second Wave of Album Track Titles

February 17, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: john mayer

By Amanda Wicks

John Mayer is releasing his forthcoming LP The Search for Everything in four-song waves, and today (February 17th) he shared the second waves’ tracklist.

Related: John Mayer Reveals Motivation for ‘The Search for Everything Wave One’

Mayer released his first batch of new music back in January and will continue to roll out his songs in four-track sets until this spring when The Search for Everything will be available to purchase in full.

Check out the full tracklist below. Wave two arrives February 24th.

1. “Still Feel Like Your Man”
2. “Emoji of a Wave”
3. “Helpless”
4. “Roll It On Home”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live