Watch New Footage of Radiohead’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ Sessions

By Hayden Wright

Radiohead is gearing up for a 2017 tour that kicks off in the U.S. in March, and they’ve shared some behind-the-scenes elements from the creation of A Moon Shaped Pool.

First fans got to enjoy a video of artist Stanley Donwood painting the album’s cover art. Now producer Nigel Godrich has posted footage from the album’s birth in the studio. He tagged the tweet “ahhhh memories” as the clip scans around fancy recording devices during recording.

Radiohead’s year ahead is jam-packed with tour dates, festival appearances and a controversial jaunt to Israel—a country many other artists are boycotting until the nation changes its tune on Palestinian occupation.