Ed Sheeran Shares New Song ‘How Would You Feel (Paean)’

February 17, 2017 7:09 AM
By Radio.com Staff

Ed Sheeran has released a new track titled “How Would You Feel (Paean)” to celebrate his 26th birthday.

The song is our latest listen to Ed’s forthcoming studio album ÷ (pronounced divide), which will be released on March 3rd. Sheeran had previously released the simultaneous singles “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.”

The track is a sentimental ballad, with Sheeran on acoustic guitar, accompanied by piano and featherlight drums.

Check out Ed’s latest below:

 

 

