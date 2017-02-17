Drake Surprises Crowd at London Smoke Dawg & Nafe Smallz Show

By Hayden Wright

Concertgoers at a Smoke Dawg and Nafe Smallz show in London got the full value of their ticket and then some when Drake crashed the set. The surprise appearance also included Skepta, Giggs and Section Boyz, an impromptu mini-festival of hip-hop artists.

The show took place at the XOYO club, an 800-person venue and Drake performed “Energy” from If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, Complex reports.

Attendees at the show shared video of the moment Drake came onstage. One user wrote “ARE YOU MADDDD. Drake never stops with the surprise performances, legend.”

Watch some footage from the set here: