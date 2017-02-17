David Bowie BBC Documentary Coming to America

By Robyn Collins

For the first time, David Bowie: The Last Five Years, is coming to the United States. HBO announced that the documentary, which has already appeared on BBC, will be broadcast this year in the U.S., although a date has not been revealed, reports Pitchfork.

The movie includes interviews with Bowie and his collaborators, footage of the making of his musical Lazarus and his final two albums (The Next Day and Blackstar), and, yes, fart jokes.

At the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Blackstar won in five categories, marking the first time Bowie had ever received a Grammy for his music. He had previously won the Lifetime Achievement Award and an award for Best Short-form video..

Check out his “Lazarus” music video: