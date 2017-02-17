Beyoncé Flips the Bird at Post GRAMMY Celebration

February 17, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce

By Radio.com Staff

Beyoncé’s official site features a photo gallery from her night at the GRAMMYs, but two photos are not like the others.

The black and white shots show Beyoncé giving the middle finger, first with her Mother Tina and then solo.

Although she did win two GRAMMYs at this year’s ceremony Bey was swept by Adele in the major categories of Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

Is Beyoncé ticked at the Recording Academy, or simply re-enacting an iconic pose from her “Formation” video? Consider the evidence below.

LOVE MY JOB. @beyonce @mstinalawson #nealfarinahsalon #nealfarinahsaloninc #hairstylist #lovemyjob

A post shared by Neal Farinah (@nealferinah) on


LOVE IT @beyonce @grammys2017 #nealfarinahsalon #nealfarinahsaloninc #hairstylist #lovemyjob

A post shared by Neal Farinah (@nealferinah) on

Listen Live