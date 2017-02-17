All Time Low Drop New Single ‘Dirty Laundry’

February 17, 2017
By Hayden Wright

All Time Low have been making alternative pop-rock for almost 15 years, cultivating a devoted following and plenty of unforgettable music. The band just announced that they’ve signed with Fueled By Ramen, whose roster also includes Twenty One Pilots, Nate Ruess and Panic! at the Disco. To celebrate the business relationship, All Time Low released “Dirty Laundry,” a new single with an accompanying video.

The track starts as a mid-tempo, moody torcher and builds into dance-tinged pop-rock.

The band is also going on tour this year, beginning March 10 at London’s Eventim Apollo. The tour includes dates across Europe, Asia and Oceania. Fueled By Ramen reps describe All Time Low as “one of the hardest-touring bands of their generation.”

Watch (and listen to) “Dirty Laundry” below.

