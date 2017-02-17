5 Best Songs on Future’s New Album ‘Future’

By Amanda Wicks

Future doesn’t let a year go by without releasing at least one new project (and sometimes two, or three, or more) and he’s starting 2017 off right with a big drop. The rapper released his self-titled fourth studio album today (February 17th).

Related: Future Announces New Album, Summer Tour Dates

Boasting 17 tracks, Future doesn’t contain a single feature because the autobiographical album focuses on the man himself. Throughout his latest, he wrestles with the kind of success he’s achieved while taking sometimes painful glances at the past that shaped him. Here are the five best tracks on Future.

“I’m So Groovy” – A synth-heavy song that touches on Future’s success, “I’m So Groovy” takes a different look at living a lavish hip-hop lifestyle. Where he raps about designer purchases and fantastic vacations elsewhere on Future, power appears to go to his head on “I’m So Groovy.” “Oh that your b—h?/ I just bought her,” he raps on the chorus, revealing what his celebrity status allows him to get away with: Everything.

“Scrape” – A detailed song about cooking crack cocaine, Future goes deep and dark on “Scrape.” His memories come fast and reveal how cooking chicken in the kitchen was as common as cooking cocaine. In between each line, Future repeats, “Scrape, scrape, scrape” in a high-pitched rasp as if everything he remembered scratched at the window pane of his mind.

“Mask Off” – Future takes his “mask off” on the track, which features a flute in the background. That lighter melodic refrain juxtaposes his focus on the painkiller “Percocet,” a name he repeats throughout the chorus. Even while he’s cruising Biscayne Bay in Miami or visiting foreign places, the drug fuels his lifestyle in good and bad ways.

“When I Was Broke” – Beginning with sentimental piano, the penultimate song on Future blends the rapper’s quintessential style with an R&B-esque ballad, all underlined with a gritty, alien-sounding synth. Thanks to that combination, it sounds as though the entire track could explode into another world at any moment. “I had to climb out the sewer/ Know you look down but I know where I’m going,” Future raps on the chorus, detailing where he started.

“Zoom” – “Zoom” is a sneaky banger with a warped bell effect running throughout the track to give it an added eeriness. But the song appears at the number one spot for a different reason. Shortly after the 3-minute mark, Future takes aim at Desiigner with a hidden comedy sketch making fun of the rapper’s machine gun sound effect. For anyone who thought Desiigner’s style mirrored Future’s, he’s making sure everyone knows who’s boss.