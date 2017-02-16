Watch The Weeknd Party with Drake, A$AP Rocky and Friends in ‘Reminder’

The Weeknd shows off his fabulous crew. February 16, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: The Weeknd

By Amanda Wicks

The Weeknd sends a “Reminder” about his fabulous crew in his newest video. Drake, A$AP Rocky, YG, Travis Scott and more appear throughout the visual.

“Reminder” is a dark affair incorporating different night scenes that show off just how much things have changed for The Weend. He’s gone from sleeping on a floor mattress to hanging out with some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

Throughout the video, The Weeknd parties with Drake at a swanky house high atop the Hollywood Hills, drives around in a convertible with A$AP Rocky and finally ends up in a private jet hangar surrounded by lots of expensive rides.

At one point, The Weeknd’s life is so hot it sets the Hollywood sign blazing. “Every time we try to forget who I am/ I’ll be right there to remind you again/ You know man (pow! pow!), you know man,” he sings on the chorus.

