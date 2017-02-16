Metallica Tour will Include Display of Classic Band Memorabilia

By Robyn Collins

This summer, Metallica will do their first stadium tour across North America in a decade. “I’m just excited about the fact that it’s still possible to go out and play stadiums 36 years into a career and that people give a s—,” drummer Lars Ulrich told Rolling Stone. “It’s going to be awesome.”

In addition to staging a brand new live show, the band will roll into venues with their “Memory Remains,” memorabilia exhibit.

Related: Metallica Announce 2017 WorldWired Tour

Ulrich says it contains “lots of clothing, old instruments, lyric sheets, all kinds of memorabilia and knick-knacks” from Metallica’s nearly four-decade career. When he checked out the mini-museum at a recent concert in Copenhagen, he said, “Being the biggest Metallica fan in the world, [I] loved it, and I didn’t even get a chance to penetrate it full-on.”

Asked what his favorite items are in the exhibit, he pointed to a white leather jacket he wore around the making of “The Black Album” and his spandex from the ’80s and ’90s. “I’m not sure they were ever actually washed,” he laughed. “That’s why they’re behind extra thick glass. It’s not because of a perceived higher value, but because we don’t want any of our friends and guests in the exhibit to pass out from the fumes.”

The WorldWired tour will hit major cities the group has not played in close to a decade.