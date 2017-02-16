Ed Sheeran Spotted Filming ‘Carpool Karaoke’

James Corden was spotted in his natural habitat. February 16, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran

By Hayden Wright

Carpool Karaoke has a major key-change planned with an exclusive, star-studded Apple Music spinoff series. But Late Late Show host James Corden continues to produce editions of the segment for his CBS program: He was seen driving around Los Angeles with Ed Sheeran riding shotgun, a clear indication that the “Thinking Out Loud” singer will soon appear on the show.

The moment was captured by unidentified Snapchatters, who spotted the telltale video camera setup on Corden’s dashboard. If you’ve ever wondered about the mechanics of filming Carpool Karaoke, it’s an educational video.

“Yo, that’s so dope — I love him,” says one of the videographers.

“Holy sh–! What the…” replies her friend.

