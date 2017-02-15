The Weeknd Disses Justin Bieber?

By Hayden Wright
By Hayden Wright

The Weeknd’s XO record label reps artists in a similar moody, dancy R&B space, including Toronto rapper/producer NAV, who released his debut The Introduction last year. On a new track called “Some Way,” the Weeknd lends NAV his support with vocals, and the lyrics will surely have fans speculating.

The Weeknd is currently dating Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, and Justin has insulted the singer on multiple occasions. On “Some Way” The Weeknd appears to fire back, addressing a jealous ex-boyfriend.

“Think your girl fell in love with me,” he sings. “I just took that chick, and I know you feelin’ some way. She just want a n—- like me, you feelin’ some way. She say my f— and my tongue game a remedy.”

Check out the “Starboy” singer’s latest collaboration below.

