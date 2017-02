By Hayden Wright

Attention Spongebob Squarepants fans who also love Big Sean: the show’s curmudgeonly antagonist Squidward raps “Bounce Back” in a new video.

Related: Big Sean on Drake: ‘We Have Been in the Studio Working’

The clip matches footage from the popular children’s animated series with Big Sean’s provocative lyrics.

It’s a perfect hump day distraction. Watch the silly parody here: