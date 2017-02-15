Shania Twain Preps ‘Personal’ Album for Spring Release

February 15, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Shania Twain

By Radio.com Staff

Shania Twain won’t shy away from tough subjects on her new album, her first in fifteen years.

Related: Shania Twain Proves She’s ‘Still the One’ at Madison Square Garden

The album, which is due this spring, features the track “Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl?” which was inspired by her divorce from her husband and producer Robert “Mutt” Lange.

“It’s about feeling unappreciated and knowing that you are secondary,” the singer told Rolling Stone. “Having to live with someone that has different priorities and accepting that you’re not the most important thing in a person’s life.”

“It needed to be really pure and my own story and my own emotional journey,” Twain says of the album. “I was now alone all of a sudden, and I didn’t want to shy away from it. And that’s not a collaborative thing; it’s a very personal thing.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live