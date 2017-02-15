Shania Twain Preps ‘Personal’ Album for Spring Release

By Radio.com Staff

Shania Twain won’t shy away from tough subjects on her new album, her first in fifteen years.

The album, which is due this spring, features the track “Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl?” which was inspired by her divorce from her husband and producer Robert “Mutt” Lange.

“It’s about feeling unappreciated and knowing that you are secondary,” the singer told Rolling Stone. “Having to live with someone that has different priorities and accepting that you’re not the most important thing in a person’s life.”

“It needed to be really pure and my own story and my own emotional journey,” Twain says of the album. “I was now alone all of a sudden, and I didn’t want to shy away from it. And that’s not a collaborative thing; it’s a very personal thing.”