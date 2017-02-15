Mariah Carey Celebrated Valentines Day With New Boyfriend

It's 'Mariah's World' and we're just living in it. February 15, 2017 8:04 AM
Filed Under: mariah carey

By Hayden Wright

After a rocky start to 2017, Mariah Carey seems to have hit her stride with new music and a new boyfriend. The Elusive Chanteuse split with Australian billionaire James Packer last year and quickly moved on with Bryan Tanaka, a backup dancer who appears on her docuseries Mariah’s World. The pair shared an intimate Valentine’s Day photo in a large copper bathtub.

Mimi wished her followers a happy Valentine’s Day and selected some hashtags: #happy, #moments and #bubbles. She seems to have put a public breakup and humiliating technical difficulties on New Year’s Eve behind her. Cheers!

Take a peek at Mariah’s carefree, festive Valentine’s Day here:

Happy Valentine's Day!! 😘 #happyvalentinesday #happy #moments #bubbles 💖🥂🍾🥂🍾💖

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

