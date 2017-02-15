Kanye West Drake Collaboration Rumored to Drop at Yeezy Fashion Show

By Amanda Wicks

In addition to their own respective projects, Kanye West and Drake have been working on a collaborative album and it sounds like the first track will arrive today (February 15th).

Rumors are circulating that Kanye will use his Yeezy Season 5 fashion show today to premiere a new track with Drake. Drake’s name appeared on a Yeezy Season 5 flyer, but considering he’s currently in England for his Boy Meets World Tour, it seems unlikely that he’ll be putting in a personal appearance.

Yeezy Season 5 takes place in New York at 3pm EST.

Meanwhile, Drake is prepping to drop his playlist project, More Life. He’s been performing tracks off that album while on tour, and last week he shared that it would arrive before the end of February.