Dr. Luke Says Kesha Emails Are Taken Out Of Context

By Radio.com Staff

The latest development in the seemingly endless Dr. Luke/Kesha battle involves leaked emails between the producer and Kesha’s manager Monica Corni. This afternoon Page Six published excerpts of emails between them, which paint Dr. Luke in an unflattering light — in one excerpt, Luke says that “A-list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight.” In another, he complains about the singer breaking her all-juice diet. Dr. Luke’s legal team claims the excerpts are being taken out of context.

Read the full statement from Dr. Luke attorney Christine Lepera below.

Kesha and her attorneys continue to mislead by refusing to disclose the larger record of evidence showing the bad faith of Kesha Sebert and her representatives which is greatly damaging to them. It also shows the tremendous support that Dr. Luke provided Kesha regarding artistic and personal issues, including Kesha’s own concerns over her weight.

Rather than agree to a thorough disclosure, Kesha and her representatives improperly publicized, without Court permission, three out-of-context emails which do not present the full picture regarding the events they concern. For example, these emails do not show that the lyrics of “Crazy Kids” were, in fact, rewritten at Kesha’s request. Any claim by Kesha to the contrary is deceiving the public-just like her other meritless claims of wrongdoing by Dr. Luke.

Dr. Luke looks forward to full vindication in Court.