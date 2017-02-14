The Band Perry Announce Intimate Pop-Up Shows

By Radio.com Staff

The Band Perry has announced a series of intimate shows to preview the new sonic direction of their forthcoming album My Bad Imagination.

“My Bad Imagination is an album with a ton of layers and surprises for our fans,” said Kimberly Perry in a prepared statement. “Our fans have stuck by us over the past year while we’ve been quietly creating our new music, and now we want to get as close to them as we can to start listening and moving to these new sounds together.”

“We want our fans to see and feel as much as they hear My Bad Imagination, so we’ve created this series of pop-up shows in some of our favorite small rooms around the country to give them the first look at the designs and music that have led us to this moment of growth for our band,” added Reid Perry.

“We’ll show it to the rest of the world next,” said Neil Perry. “But this moment is about the Family coming together to celebrate a birthday, a new day, the future.”

Public ticket on-sale will begin this Friday, February 17th at 10am local time. Pre-sale information is available on the band’s official website.

Check ou the bands’ full pop-up schedule below.

3/5 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

3/7 New York, NY Irving Plaza

3/9 Boston, MA The Sinclair

3/11 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

3/12 Toronto, ONT Mod Club

3/15 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

3/18 Denver, CO Gothic Theater

3/20 Los Angeles, CA El Rey

3/22 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall