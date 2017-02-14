Musicians Wish Fans a Happy Valentine’s Day

By Radio.com Staff

It’s Valentine’s day and artists are taking to social media to show love for their fans.

Katy Perry, Paul McCartney and Miley Cyrus are just a few of the musicians to spread the love.

And then there was Kesha, who loves her fans, but worries her cats will eat her. Valid concern.

Check out the best Valentine’s Day messages below.

❤✨So much love for my #KatyCats on this mushy day! Thanks for keeping me floating and grounded all at the same time… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 14, 2017

All we need is love. Happy Valentine's Day. X #ValentinesDay https://t.co/DsxieopcYJ —

Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) February 14, 2017

Have a Happy Hippie Valentimezzzzz! TBTuesday to my date night with @tywrent!!!!!! It's all about L-O-V-E everyday.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2017

Happy Valentine's Day to all our fans ❤️ https://t.co/IzYZEVsyEX —

Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) February 14, 2017

Happy Valentine's Day ❤😘😍 I love you —

Austin Mahone (@AustinMahone) February 14, 2017

Happy Valentines Day X Adam https://t.co/eiKiysyNE3 —

(@U2) February 14, 2017