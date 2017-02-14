Musicians Wish Fans a Happy Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2017 11:26 AM

By Radio.com Staff

It’s Valentine’s day and artists are taking to social media to show love for their fans.

Katy Perry, Paul McCartney and Miley Cyrus are just a few of the musicians to spread the love.

And then there was Kesha, who loves her fans, but worries her cats will eat her. Valid concern.

Check out the best Valentine’s Day messages below.

